Clay Millen, son of former NFL QB, commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2021

"Obviously, my dad was at Washington and Cale is at Oregon, so our entire family has been in the Pac-12," he said. "Maybe a couple years down the road, Cale and I could see each other in a game. But our family has put in a lot of hard work so it's a sigh of relief."

Arizona offered Millen a scholarship in October. He has since developed a tight relationship with UA coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.

"The offense they run, I fit perfectly," he told 247Sports.com. "These are the coaches I want to play for."

Millen said Sumlin texted him on Friday morning with a stat: Every starting quarterback Sumlin has had made an NFL roster except one. That player, Khalil Tate, is with the Eagles as a wide receiver.

"So that's pretty big," Millen siad.

Millen is the fourth quarterback to Sumlin since he was named Arizona's head coach two years ago. He joins Kevin Doyle, Grant Gunnell and Gilbert product Will Plummer. Millen is the player to commit to the UA this month. Arizona has eight commits for '21.

Here are highlights of Millen from his junior season at Mount Si, courtesy of his Hudl account:

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.