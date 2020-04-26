Progressive Philadelphia Eagles, talented ex-Wildcat Khalil Tate might be perfect match

Tate threw a career-high three interceptions in his collegiate finale against Arizona State. He finished his senior year with 14 touchdown passes and 11 picks. Tate rushed for more than 100 yards three times, a mark he reached six times in a row in 2017.

Although he appeared to regress as a quarterback, Tate entered the offseason determined to prove he could play the position. He trained regularly with McNabb, who starred for the Eagles from 1999-2009. Tate had hoped to display his improved skills at Arizona’s pro day on March 17, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Looking forward to the things (Tate) will bring to (the) Eagles,” McNabb tweeted Sunday. “Happy for this young man. He’s put in great work this offseason.”

Hurts possesses similar athletic traits but was much more consistent in college and enters the NFL with a sterling reputation as a locker-room leader. Tate’s maturity and makeup might have contributed to his going undrafted.

The Eagles could use Hurts in a manner similar to how the New Orleans Saints have deployed Taysom Hill in recent seasons – as a part-time quarterback, rusher and receiver. Whether they envision a similar role for Tate remains to be seen, although listing him as a receiver suggests otherwise.