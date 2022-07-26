Punter Kyle Ostendorp named to preseason All-Pac-12 team; 3 other Cats honored

Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp was named first-team preseason All-Pac-12 and three other Wildcats received preseason honors on Tuesday as part of the league's lead-in to media day.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing and defensive lineman Kyon Barrs were second-team preseason picks, as voted on by the league's media, while Christian Roland-Wallace was named honorable mention.

Ostendorp was a first-team All-Pac-12 punter in December after finishing first in the league and fourth in the nation with an average punt distance of 49.2 yards. He punted for 2,852 yards in 2021.

Cowing comes to Arizona from UTEP, where he caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. Barrs registered 33 tackles and a team-high five sacks. Roland-Wallace is again expected to be an anchor in Arizona's defensive backfield after registering 48 tackles, fourth-most on the team, in 2021.

USC placed four players on the 11-man preseason first team: Quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees. UCLA's Zach Charbonnet was named the preseason first-team running back. The preseason first-team defense includes two players each from Oregon, Utah and Cal. Arizona State placed one player on the first team: return specialist D.J. Taylor. Sun Devils offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and linebacker Merlin Robinson made the second team.

Tuesday's announcement was the latest in a line of preseason accolades. Ostendorp was named a preseason second-team All-American by The Sporting News earlier this month. Cowing has been named to watch lists for both the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's top player, and the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top pass-catcher. He and safety Christian Young will represent the UA at Friday's Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.

Earlier Tuesday, Barrs was named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation's top interior lineman. The news came one day after he was named an early-season candidate for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to a defensive player who excels on the field and in the community.

The only Wildcat to win the Outland Trophy is Rob Waldrop, who was named the recipient following the 1993 season. The last Pac-12 defensive lineman to earn Outland Trophy honors was Washington State's Rien Long in 2002.