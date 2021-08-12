QB battle continues, new linebackers excel in Arizona's first full-pads practice of camp

Day 6 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is complete. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Thursday evening’s practice:
* After splitting up the previous two sessions, all healthy players practiced together in a lively, energetic session featuring full pads and tackling for the first time in camp. The end of practice was devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmaging.
* There’s still no obvious separation among quarterbacks Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer and Jordan McCloud. We’d probably give Plummer a slight edge Thursday. He threw two touchdown passes in 7-on-7 work and connected with Anthony Simpson on a deep-ball TD in 11-on-11. Simpson bounced back nicely after struggling with drops Wednesday.
* McCloud threw an interception on his first rep of 11-on-11, but credit defensive end Jalen Harris for making a phenomenal play. Harris leaped, deflected the ball and snagged it for the pick. McCloud later made maybe the best throw of the night, hitting Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route for a touchdown. Berryhill continues to be Arizona’s steadiest, most productive playmaker.
* Cruz did most of his work underneath. He didn’t make any big plays but didn’t make any glaring mistakes either.
* McCloud almost threw a second pick, but the play was whistled dead just before he released the ball. Freshman linebacker Kolbe Cage caught it and started running downfield. He was admonished by defensive coordinator Don Brown for dropping the ball around the 20-yard line.
* Tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. seldom goes down on first contact and had a nice run of 15-20 yards that saw him start out inside, sift through traffic and reach the right sideline.
* Tailback Michael Wiley's offseason strength gains showed up on a goal-line touchdown. Initially stood up, Wiley power through defenders to cross the goal line.
* The remade linebacking corps looks like it could be a team strength. Jerry Roberts showed the ability to play the run inside and cover backs on the perimeter. Rashie Hodge Jr. had at least three tackles for losses, including a sack.
* Brown compared cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace to Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Byron Jones, two defensive backs Brown coached at Connecticut in 2011 and '12 who are still in the NFL.
* Second-year freshman Dion Wilson Jr. seems to be moving up the depth chart and worked extensively with the second unit at defensive tackle.
* Interesting moment in receiver-DB one-on-ones: Berryhill made a leaping catch over Isaiah Mays but told Mays he was in the proper position and that the ball wouldn’t have come Berryhill’s way in a game situation.
* Players who did not participate or were limited to side work included receiver Jamarye Joiner; defensive linemen Kyon Barrs and Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa; linebackers DJ Fryar and Kevon Garcia; cornerback Treydan Stukes; and long snapper Seth MacKellar. Linebacker Kenny Hebert’s snaps are being limited. Defensive tackle Paris Shand got banged up during practice.
* Practice attendees including former UA offensive linemen Glenn Parker and Gerhard de Beer and women’s basketball player Sam Thomas.
* The Wildcats face a quick turnaround as they’re scheduled to return to the field at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
