QB battle continues, new linebackers excel in Arizona's first full-pads practice of camp

Day 6 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is complete. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from Thursday evening’s practice:

* After splitting up the previous two sessions, all healthy players practiced together in a lively, energetic session featuring full pads and tackling for the first time in camp. The end of practice was devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmaging.

* There’s still no obvious separation among quarterbacks Gunner Cruz, Will Plummer and Jordan McCloud. We’d probably give Plummer a slight edge Thursday. He threw two touchdown passes in 7-on-7 work and connected with Anthony Simpson on a deep-ball TD in 11-on-11. Simpson bounced back nicely after struggling with drops Wednesday.

* McCloud threw an interception on his first rep of 11-on-11, but credit defensive end Jalen Harris for making a phenomenal play. Harris leaped, deflected the ball and snagged it for the pick. McCloud later made maybe the best throw of the night, hitting Stanley Berryhill III on a crossing route for a touchdown. Berryhill continues to be Arizona’s steadiest, most productive playmaker.

* Cruz did most of his work underneath. He didn’t make any big plays but didn’t make any glaring mistakes either.