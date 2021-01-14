QB Clay Millen decommits from Arizona; Wildcats now on the hunt for quarterback help

Clay Millen has decommitted from Arizona, leaving the Wildcats without a quarterback in the class of 2021.

Millen, a three-star prospect from Snoqualmie, Washington, revealed his decision via Twitter on Thursday evening.

“I would like to thank the University of Arizona and the staff for their time recruiting me and believing in me,” Millen posted. “I have great respect for the university and the new coaching staff. At this time, I believe it’s in my best interest to decommit from Arizona and open my recruitment.”

Millen had committed to the previous coaching staff and had a particularly close relationship with former UA offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone.

It will be challenging for Jedd Fisch and his staff to sign a class of ’21 quarterback, as the vast majority of pro-style passers rated three stars and up in 247Sports’ database already have committed and/or signed.