QB competition down to Gunner Cruz, Jordan McCloud; no decision on starter yet

The latest update on the Arizona Wildcats’ quarterback carousel is that there is none. At least not yet.
With just two days until the Wildcats travel to face No. 3 Oregon, coach Jedd Fisch said Thursday he needs more time to evaluate his options at the position.
“We’ll let the red zone day today (Thursday) in practice take care of itself and just see how they all play,” Fisch said.
The competition is down to Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud. Fisch said both quarterbacks performed “well” in practices this week, while Will Plummer is a “little dinged up” after last week’s start against NAU. Cruz would be making just his third collegiate start if given the nod against the Ducks, while none of McCloud’s starts during two seasons at USF came against a Power 5 school.
Plummer started in last week's loss to NAU, throwing two costly picks against the FCS school — one of which was returned for a touchdown. That opened the door for a fourth-quarter appearance by McCloud, who completed 6 of 7 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also nearly tied the game on a 2-point conversion attempt.
Cruz, who was Arizona’s starter to open the year only to get demoted to third string after a lackluster showing in a blowout loss to San Diego State, could get another shot against the Ducks.
Fisch didn’t say whether or not he’d publicly announce the team’s starter ahead of Saturday night’s matchup, but reinforced that the objective is to play the starter the whole game. The UA coach also didn’t rule out installing a package for specific situations for the backup QB — whoever that ends up being.
“If there’s a certain play or two that would maybe be for a package play,” he said.
Silent Cats
Arizona is preparing for challenges on both sides of the ball at Autzen Stadium, notoriously one of the toughest venues for opponents due to the crowd noise.
On offense, Arizona is installing a silent snap count.
“Silent counting is critical,” Fisch said. “Traditionally, what happens is your noise comes when the offense is on the field, calling the play from the huddle. You’ve got to be keenly aware of that and that's a challenge. We’ll see how much huddling we do.”
Oregon's crowd is sure to roar on the Ducks' big offensive plays, which could create problems for the Wildcats' defense when it comes to calling plays. In those situations, Fisch expects to use hand signals to the linebackers, who will communicate the next play call to the rest of the defense.
Oregon’s stars set for return
As if playing the No. 3 team in the country on the road isn’t a steep enough task for the Wildcats, the Ducks are poised to get two of their top players back in the lineup.
Junior edge rusher recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux is close to a return after missing the last two weeks with a left ankle sprain. The former five-star recruit practiced this week, and coach Mario Cristobal told local media Thibodeaux is "real close" to being ready to return.
Fisch credited Oregon’s defense for their physicality, saying he expects Arizona's offensive line to have its hands full with Thibodeaux and the Ducks’ pass rush. Oregon has seven sacks through three games.
“If Thibodeaux is playing, we've got to have a great plan for him,” Fisch said. “We're expecting them to really come out and play great football.”
Also coming back from injury is starting quarterback Anthony Brown Jr., who left last week’s game against Stony Brook after the first half. Cristobal said the QB is "good to go" for Saturday's game.
Havrisik still kicking
After the San Diego State game on Sept. 11, Fisch named freshman Tyler Loop UA’s starting placekicker.
However, it was Lucas Havrisik who was back in the starter's role last week against NAU. The senior made both of his field goal attempts (31 yards and 24 yards).
Fisch said Thursday he is sticking with Havrisik to handle both field goals and kickoffs against the Ducks.
“Lucas had a great practice week last week,” Fisch said. “He kicked the ball fine during the games.”
Havrisik is 2 for 2 on field goals in his career at Autzen Stadium. Both kicks came during the 2019 game at Oregon, with the longest attempt good from 42 yards in the 34-6 loss.
