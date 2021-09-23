QB competition down to Gunner Cruz, Jordan McCloud; no decision on starter yet

The latest update on the Arizona Wildcats’ quarterback carousel is that there is none. At least not yet.

With just two days until the Wildcats travel to face No. 3 Oregon, coach Jedd Fisch said Thursday he needs more time to evaluate his options at the position.

“We’ll let the red zone day today (Thursday) in practice take care of itself and just see how they all play,” Fisch said.

The competition is down to Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud. Fisch said both quarterbacks performed “well” in practices this week, while Will Plummer is a “little dinged up” after last week’s start against NAU. Cruz would be making just his third collegiate start if given the nod against the Ducks, while none of McCloud’s starts during two seasons at USF came against a Power 5 school.

Plummer started in last week's loss to NAU, throwing two costly picks against the FCS school — one of which was returned for a touchdown. That opened the door for a fourth-quarter appearance by McCloud, who completed 6 of 7 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also nearly tied the game on a 2-point conversion attempt.