QB confidential: On Jayden de Laura’s learning curve, Noah Fifita’s moxie, Wildcats’ depth

“He’s just a gamer,” Fisch said of Fifita. “I didn’t feel a big learning curve. I felt like he went out there and ripped it pretty confidently.

“Those last two throws that he made ... were throws that I felt like he was very confident in on plays that he just learned.”

Fifita is one of five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Fisch was determined to avoid a situation like the second half of last year, when Arizona was down to one, and he has succeeded in stockpiling QBs.

Fisch also wants to avoid the uncertainty that carried into last season. He could name a starter before spring practice is over.

If/when that happens, it wouldn’t be surprising if one (or more) of the incumbents elected to transfer. Unlike most other positions, only one quarterback can play at a time. In the transfer portal era, veteran quarterbacks with no clear path to starting jobs have sought that option with increasing frequency.

However it shakes out, Fisch said he’s “really happy” about the composition of and competition within the quarterback room. Now it’s just a matter of when it all will click.

“I don’t know what our completion percentages were ... but I saw the ball leave the guys’ hands, and it looked pretty good,” Fisch said. “So it gives me a good feeling that we’ll be able to find that quarterback, move the ball and play better on offense.”

