QB Davis Mills, Stanford willing to do 'whatever it takes' during football season unlike any other

Mills spoke to reporters during a Pac-12 North players’ webinar this week. Here’s what he had to say about preparing for the season:

What were those first five days of camp like when the team bused to Woodside High School for practice?

A: “Definitely a little different, but I mean, this whole season is going to be a little different. … We have the mantra 'whatever it takes,' so everyone has been dealing with adversity and the situation around us and excel as much as possible.”

Did you ever think the health restrictions put in place by Santa Clara County were too strict?

A: “I’ve definitely thought about it a couple of times. We’re in a situation right now where the season is back on and I can’t complain about anything that’s going on. I get to do the thing that I love and that’s go out and play football. As long as we follow those rules, that’s going to happen.”

The letter sent by USC players to California Gov. Gavin Newsom seemed to have a strong impact on the Pac-12 returning to play this fall; What did that mean to you and the conference?