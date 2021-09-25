QB Jordan McCloud set to make first start for Arizona as Wildcats take on No. 3 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – Transfer Jordan McCloud is slated to make his first career start for Arizona when the Wildcats face No. 3 Oregon on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

McCloud is the third quarterback to start for the UA in its first four games, following Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer.

McCloud, who arrived in Tucson in June after transferring from South Florida, made his Arizona debut last week against NAU. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He was unable to pull off a 2-point conversion that would have tied the score in the final minutes.

McCloud easily has the most experience among Arizona’s quarterbacks, having appeared in 20 games and started 17 at USF. McCloud passed for 2,836 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Bulls. He also rushed for 357 yards and five scores.

McCloud couldn’t get to Tucson in time for spring practice, putting him behind Cruz and Plummer in the QB race. McCloud used his time on the sideline wisely, making up ground and earning UA coach Jedd Fisch’s trust.

How McCloud performs against the Ducks could determine which direction Fisch goes for the rest of the season. Arizona has a bye next week, and Fisch has stated that he’d like to solidify the QB spot for the final eight games.