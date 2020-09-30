QB Kevin Doyle opts back in, will be member of Arizona Wildcats in 2020

Reserve quarterback Kevin Doyle, who had opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, has opted back in and will be part of the Arizona Wildcats’ roster after all.

Doyle, a redshirt sophomore, announced Aug. 1 that he was opting out. He cited concerns for his health and safety stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. All Pac-12 student-athletes have that option this year.

Ten days later, the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the season until January at the earliest, essentially rendering Doyle’s decision moot. But the league reversed course earlier this month and plans to kick off Nov. 6. The UA is expected to open training camp late next week.

This season – which is only seven games long for Pac-12 teams – will not count toward players’ eligibility clocks. So if Doyle were to pursue a transfer in 2021 – a common tactic for quarterbacks seeking an opportunity to play – he’d still have three years of eligibility.