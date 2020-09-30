QB Kevin Doyle opts back in, will be member of Arizona Wildcats in 2020

Reserve quarterback Kevin Doyle, who had opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, has opted back in and will be part of the Arizona Wildcats’ roster after all.
Doyle, a redshirt sophomore, announced Aug. 1 that he was opting out. He cited concerns for his health and safety stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. All Pac-12 student-athletes have that option this year.
Ten days later, the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the season until January at the earliest, essentially rendering Doyle’s decision moot. But the league reversed course earlier this month and plans to kick off Nov. 6. The UA is expected to open training camp late next week.
This season – which is only seven games long for Pac-12 teams – will not count toward players’ eligibility clocks. So if Doyle were to pursue a transfer in 2021 – a common tactic for quarterbacks seeking an opportunity to play – he’d still have three years of eligibility.
Doyle came to Arizona as a three-star prospect and late addition to the class of 2018. The Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C., in 2017, Doyle has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats. He was slowed by a shoulder injury last summer.
Sophomore Grant Gunnell enters fall camp as the overwhelming favorite to start. Gunnell posted a 9-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 65.2% completion rate in eight games as a freshman last year.
Doyle will compete with redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez and freshman Will Plummer for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
In other UA personnel news, junior offensive lineman Donovan Laie also is considering changing course after announcing his intent to transfer Tuesday.
Laie, a multiyear starter, announced via Twitter that he planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He subsequently took down that tweet and is said to be reconsidering after speaking with some of his teammates.
With this season not costing a year of eligibility, Laie could play the year out at Arizona and figure out his next move in late December. He would have two more years of eligibility regardless.
Laie's father died last year, and family considerations have been weighing heavily on the native of Oceanside, California.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
