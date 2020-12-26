QB Kevin Doyle plans to return to Arizona; Jedd Fisch has breakfast with Tedy Bruschi

The Arizona Wildcats received a piece of potentially good news on Christmas.

Quarterback Kevin Doyle, thought to be a candidate to transfer, announced on Twitter that he’s returning to the team.

“Merry Christmas!” Doyle tweeted. “Excited to get back to Tucson soon and meet the new staff!”

Merry Christmas! Excited to get back to Tucson soon and meet the new staff! — Kevin Doyle Jr (@Kevin_Doyle_13) December 25, 2020

Doyle, a redshirt sophomore, has yet to appear in a game for the UA. He was a highly touted three-star recruit in the class of 2018. Doyle was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C., at the conclusion of his senior year at St. John’s College High School.

Arizona’s quarterback ranks have thinned in recent days. Sophomore Grant Gunnell, who started four of the Wildcats’ five games this season, is transferring to Memphis. Redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez has put his name in the transfer portal and isn’t expected to return.