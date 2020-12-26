QB Kevin Doyle plans to return to Arizona; Jedd Fisch has breakfast with Tedy Bruschi

The Arizona Wildcats received a piece of potentially good news on Christmas.
Quarterback Kevin Doyle, thought to be a candidate to transfer, announced on Twitter that he’s returning to the team.
“Merry Christmas!” Doyle tweeted. “Excited to get back to Tucson soon and meet the new staff!”
Doyle, a redshirt sophomore, has yet to appear in a game for the UA. He was a highly touted three-star recruit in the class of 2018. Doyle was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C., at the conclusion of his senior year at St. John’s College High School.
Arizona’s quarterback ranks have thinned in recent days. Sophomore Grant Gunnell, who started four of the Wildcats’ five games this season, is transferring to Memphis. Redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez has put his name in the transfer portal and isn’t expected to return.
That would leave Doyle and freshman Will Plummer as the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Plummer started one game and played most of another this season when Gunnell got hurt.
Doyle, who missed time in training camp in 2019 because of a shoulder injury, and Plummer really could benefit from a full spring practice. The Wildcats practiced four times this past spring before being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Every player is expected to get a fresh start under new coach Jedd Fisch, who undoubtedly will try to add at least one quarterback to Arizona’s 2021 signing class.
Three-star prospect Clay Millen of Snoqualmie, Washington, committed to Arizona but didn’t sign in December. Fisch also could add a transfer quarterback. The portal currently features dozens of uncommitted QBs.
Fisch tweeted that he had breakfast Saturday with former UA All-American Tedy Bruschi.
Just had a great breakfast with this @ArizonaFBall legend. Sun was shining - getting me ready for my arrival in the desert! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/M9kKKCpOku— Jedd Fisch (@CoachJeddFisch) December 26, 2020
Fisch coached this year for the New England Patriots. Bruschi spent his entire 13-year playing career with New England.
Fisch is making a concerted effort early in his tenure to reach out to former Wildcats. He is expected to arrive in Tucson soon to continue staff- and team-building work from his new home base.
