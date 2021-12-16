QB or not QB? Arizona will add quarterback from portal if he can ‘help us win immediately’

Fisch said the Wildcats could add between seven and 10 transfers over the course of the offseason. Teams can go over the annual cap of 25 “initials” this year via an NCAA waiver that allows programs to replace up to seven players who depart via the portal. Arizona already has reached that threshold.

Matt Doherty, the Wildcats’ director of player personnel, explained the reasoning behind the waiver.

“This blanket waiver was enacted by the NCAA to mitigate some of the chunks being bitten out of rosters across college football with the ease with which people can transfer from one program to the next now,” Doherty said. “It was becoming increasingly apparent that pretty much no program in America was going to operate at 85 scholarships — and not just below 85, like pretty significantly below 85. Once you drift into a certain number underneath that cap, you start to worry about the safety and health of your players.

“What the NCAA has done at least for this offseason — and hopefully it becomes a more permanent measure — is allow you to basically replace one for one. If a player walks out the door, you can bring one in right off the street, for lack of a better term, to replace that player and keep your numbers at a healthy place.”