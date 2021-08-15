QB pecking order, injury updates, roster additions after Arizona Wildcats scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted a scrimmage Sunday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:

* Gunner Cruz got the first reps at quarterback, and on the third play he connected with Stanley Berryhill III for a 62-yard touchdown. Berryhill beat Malik Hausman on a crossing route, then raced up the left sideline.

* Cruz had the most production among the top three quarterbacks, unofficially completing 7 of 10 passes for 135 yards and one TD. Will Plummer went 6 of 10 for 53 yards. Jordan McCloud was 8 of 12 for 98 yards and one score. Plummer’s numbers would have looked different if not for a drop by Berryhill on a deep pass down the right sideline.

* McCloud had perhaps his best practice, including a 19-yard scramble and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Simpson. However, almost all of McCloud’s work came with and against the third string, and it appears he’s behind the other two QBs at this point.

* UA coach Jedd Fisch indicated that he has a pretty good idea of the QB pecking order but wanted to review the film from the scrimmage to confirm what he saw from the sideline. The practice reps this week likely will reflect where things stand. The Wildcats have one more scrimmage on Saturday.