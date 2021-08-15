QB pecking order, injury updates, roster additions after Arizona Wildcats scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted a scrimmage Sunday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:
* Gunner Cruz got the first reps at quarterback, and on the third play he connected with Stanley Berryhill III for a 62-yard touchdown. Berryhill beat Malik Hausman on a crossing route, then raced up the left sideline.
* Cruz had the most production among the top three quarterbacks, unofficially completing 7 of 10 passes for 135 yards and one TD. Will Plummer went 6 of 10 for 53 yards. Jordan McCloud was 8 of 12 for 98 yards and one score. Plummer’s numbers would have looked different if not for a drop by Berryhill on a deep pass down the right sideline.
* McCloud had perhaps his best practice, including a 19-yard scramble and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Simpson. However, almost all of McCloud’s work came with and against the third string, and it appears he’s behind the other two QBs at this point.
* UA coach Jedd Fisch indicated that he has a pretty good idea of the QB pecking order but wanted to review the film from the scrimmage to confirm what he saw from the sideline. The practice reps this week likely will reflect where things stand. The Wildcats have one more scrimmage on Saturday.
* Fisch announced the addition of three players to the roster: receiver Ma’jon Wright, tight end Carson Cota and defensive tackle Mo Diallo. Wright played for Arizona last season, transferred to Middle Tennessee State, then decided to return. He likely won’t be eligible this season, Fisch said. Cota is a three-star prospect from the class of 2021. Diallo is a graduate transfer from Central Michigan, where he made first-team All-MAC last season.
* Three-fourths of the starting defensive line – JB Brown, Trevon Mason and Kyon Barrs – did not participate. Backup linemen Paris Shand, Dion Wilson Jr. and Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa also were out, as was safety Jaxen Turner. Fisch expects all the injured defensive linemen to be back for the Sept. 4 opener against BYU.
* With the defensive line depleted, Alex Navarro-Silva and Regen Terry worked with the first unit. Transfer Leevel Tatum III saw his first action of camp. The coaches also converted two series into 7-on-7.
* Despite being the only healthy starter, defensive end Jalen Harris continued to make plays. He registered a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures.
* Starting left guard Donovan Laie got rolled up during a running play, ending his night. Trainers examined his right leg. He appeared to be moving around well on the sideline.
* Penalties plagued the offense inside the red zone. During one sequence, a pair of holding penalties pushed the ball from the 4 to the 24. That set the stage for BJ Casteel to make another acrobatic sideline catch on a pass from Cruz, advancing the ball to the 1. But the defense stuffed Stevie Rocker Jr. on fourth-and-goal.
* Procedural infractions hurt the offense later in the scrimmage. Fisch chalked that up to communication and personnel issues.
* Jalen John and Bam Smith had short touchdown runs.
* Walk-on tailback Jashon Butler showed speed and shiftiness in the open field with the third unit.
* Lucas Havrisik made 1 of 2 field-goal attempts, missing a 37-yarder. Tyler Loop was 1 for 1.
* Pro Football of Famer Jason Taylor, the father of UA freshman safety Isaiah Taylor, attended the scrimmage and spoke with Fisch afterward.
* The Wildcats are off Monday. Their next practice is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev