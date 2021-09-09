QB rotation likely to continue for Arizona vs. SDSU; updates on Joiner, Morgan, Rocker

Arizona likely will continue to use two quarterbacks against San Diego State on Saturday.
Asked whether he again planned to play both Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said: “Yeah, I think so.”
Cruz took 79 of 88 snaps in last week's opener against BYU. Plummer played most of one series in the first half.
“We're not set in the same manner as we were going into the (first) game," Fisch said Thursday. "But there's certainly some value to be able to stand next to me, look at what's going on in the game, have a deep breath and say, ‘OK, I see why that play was called.’ ”
Cruz and Plummer should have a new weapon at their disposal, as receiver Jamarye Joiner is expected to make his 2021 debut. Joiner missed the opener while continuing to rehab from offseason foot surgery.
“I expect him to have some role in the game, play some snaps,” Fisch said. “He's just working his way back. He was able to practice for parts of practice. Each day we've just been doing some load management, keeping an eye on him. He's doing fantastic.”
Left tackle Jordan Morgan’s status is a little less certain. Morgan, who missed the opener because of a lower-leg injury, returned to practice Wednesday. Fisch said he’s “hopeful” Morgan will be to play.
Fisch also said he’d like to get freshman running back Stevie Rocker Jr. into the game if the right situation presents itself. Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson split all the snaps at tailback last week.
Rocker, an impressive first-year player from Canyon del Oro High School, suited up vs. BYU but didn’t play.
“I’d like to be able to ... get a third back out there at some point in time,” Fisch said. “I think it all depends on how many plays we have to be able to get that done.”
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev