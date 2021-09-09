QB rotation likely to continue for Arizona vs. SDSU; updates on Joiner, Morgan, Rocker

Arizona likely will continue to use two quarterbacks against San Diego State on Saturday.

Asked whether he again planned to play both Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said: “Yeah, I think so.”

Cruz took 79 of 88 snaps in last week's opener against BYU. Plummer played most of one series in the first half.

“We're not set in the same manner as we were going into the (first) game," Fisch said Thursday. "But there's certainly some value to be able to stand next to me, look at what's going on in the game, have a deep breath and say, ‘OK, I see why that play was called.’ ”

Cruz and Plummer should have a new weapon at their disposal, as receiver Jamarye Joiner is expected to make his 2021 debut. Joiner missed the opener while continuing to rehab from offseason foot surgery.

“I expect him to have some role in the game, play some snaps,” Fisch said. “He's just working his way back. He was able to practice for parts of practice. Each day we've just been doing some load management, keeping an eye on him. He's doing fantastic.”