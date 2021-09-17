QB Will Plummer has cleared impediments that could've been a drain; can he unclog the UA offense?

To their credit, the new coaches gave Plummer a fair chance to win the job. But it’s always a little harder to win over a staff that didn’t recruit you. Giovando advised Plummer accordingly.

“You’re really not their guy. You were recruited by the other staff. You’re really going to have to shine,” Giovando told his pupil. “You gotta keep working your butt off every day. Just keep competing. And when you get your opportunities in practice, nothing but positive reps.”

Plummer struggled at first to adjust from the spread offense he had played in his entire life to Fisch’s pro-style scheme. Despite not arriving on campus until March, Cruz gained the early lead on his competitor.

But Plummer persevered and closed the gap. He never got frustrated, Giovando said, and never stopped believing in himself. Plummer’s play improved as he became more familiar with the playbook and the under-center footwork and timing that are required to run Fisch’s system.

“Knowledge is power,” Fisch said. “The more he became comfortable with what we were trying to accomplish, the more he felt more comfortable under center, the more he felt that he could see a defense and have more familiarity with the play-calling, he became more and more comfortable with executing the plays.”