QB Will Plummer (shoulder) to start for Arizona; RB Tavion Thomas out for Utah

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 home finale against No. 24 Utah on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):
* Arizona QB Will Plummer participated in most of the warmup and is expected to start despite a shoulder injury suffered last week vs. Cal. Plummer might not have his best fastball, but it didn't seem like there were any throws he couldn’t execute.
* The only other quarterback to take snaps and make throws was walk-on Luke Ashworth. Jamarye Joiner is expected to be incorporated into the game plan in “Wildcat” packages.
* After being decimated by injuries last week, the UA offensive line appears to be intact. All the usual starters appear to be available. From left to right: Jordan Morgan, Donovan Laie, Josh McCauley, Josh Donovan and Paiton Fears. Morgan left last week’s game in the first half. Laie (concussion) did not play.
* Arizona will be without backup guard Matthew Stefanski Jr., who also got hurt last week.
* Utah’s top running back, Tavion Thomas, is being held out as a precaution. Thomas leads the Pac-12 with 14 touchdowns.
* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who exited last week's game in the second half, participated in warmups. He will start opposite Treydan Stukes, who again is filling in for Isaiah Rutherford. Rutherford (leg/hip) is not dressed.
* Safety Gunner Maldonado, who’s been battling injuries, is dressed and participated in warmups. Jaydin Young will start again at that spot.
* Based on warmups, it appears freshmen Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson again will start at wide receiver for the Wildcats.
* Twenty-one players participated in the Senior Day ceremony. We'll publish the full list later today.
