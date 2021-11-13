QB Will Plummer (shoulder) to start for Arizona; RB Tavion Thomas out for Utah

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 home finale against No. 24 Utah on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Arizona QB Will Plummer participated in most of the warmup and is expected to start despite a shoulder injury suffered last week vs. Cal. Plummer might not have his best fastball, but it didn't seem like there were any throws he couldn’t execute.

* The only other quarterback to take snaps and make throws was walk-on Luke Ashworth. Jamarye Joiner is expected to be incorporated into the game plan in “Wildcat” packages.

* After being decimated by injuries last week, the UA offensive line appears to be intact. All the usual starters appear to be available. From left to right: Jordan Morgan, Donovan Laie, Josh McCauley, Josh Donovan and Paiton Fears. Morgan left last week’s game in the first half. Laie (concussion) did not play.

* Arizona will be without backup guard Matthew Stefanski Jr., who also got hurt last week.