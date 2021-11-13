 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QB Will Plummer (shoulder) to start for Arizona; RB Tavion Thomas out for Utah
editor's pick

QB Will Plummer (shoulder) to start for Arizona; RB Tavion Thomas out for Utah

Arizona wide receiver Tristen D'Angelo (84) gets his hands warmed up, running short routes as the Wildcats run through their pre-game drills before kicking off against Utah at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 home finale against No. 24 Utah on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Arizona QB Will Plummer participated in most of the warmup and is expected to start despite a shoulder injury suffered last week vs. Cal. Plummer might not have his best fastball, but it didn't seem like there were any throws he couldn’t execute.

* The only other quarterback to take snaps and make throws was walk-on Luke Ashworth. Jamarye Joiner is expected to be incorporated into the game plan in “Wildcat” packages.

* After being decimated by injuries last week, the UA offensive line appears to be intact. All the usual starters appear to be available. From left to right: Jordan Morgan, Donovan Laie, Josh McCauley, Josh Donovan and Paiton Fears. Morgan left last week’s game in the first half. Laie (concussion) did not play.

* Arizona will be without backup guard Matthew Stefanski Jr., who also got hurt last week.

* Utah’s top running back, Tavion Thomas, is being held out as a precaution. Thomas leads the Pac-12 with 14 touchdowns.

* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, who exited last week's game in the second half, participated in warmups. He will start opposite Treydan Stukes, who again is filling in for Isaiah Rutherford. Rutherford (leg/hip) is not dressed.

* Safety Gunner Maldonado, who’s been battling injuries, is dressed and participated in warmups. Jaydin Young will start again at that spot.

* Based on warmups, it appears freshmen Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson again will start at wide receiver for the Wildcats.

* Twenty-one players participated in the Senior Day ceremony. We'll publish the full list later today.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis discuss Arizona's 54-point win over UTRGV

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News