QB Will Plummer to start for Arizona vs. NAU; Jordan McCloud to get more practice time
editor's pick top story

San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald (54) sacks Arizona quarterback Will Plummer (15) in the third quarter of the Wildcats home opener at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Change is afoot for the Arizona Wildcats at quarterback.

Second-year freshman Will Plummer will start against NAU on Saturday, UA coach Jedd Fisch announced.

Plummer, who start one game last season, came off the bench in each of Arizona’s first two contests. He threw his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to San Diego State.

Gunner Cruz started the first two games. Although he passed for 336 yards in the season opener – his first collegiate start – the transfer from Washington State continued to show a tendency to hold onto the ball too long. He passed for only 70 yards on 19 attempts vs. SDSU.

Fisch said another transfer, Jordan McCloud, will get more work in practice, perhaps a sign that he’s moving up to second on the depth chart.

Plummer has completed 10 of 20 passes for 118 yards this season. Cruz is 44 of 64 for 406 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on this developing story later today.

