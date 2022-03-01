QBs, 'D' among Wildcats' biggest questions as spring drills start

Arizona has only won one of its last 24 games, but the Wildcats are expecting to take steps forward in Season 2 of the Jedd Fisch era. The UA has added 41 newcomers — 22 of whom will participate in spring ball.

“We need to get better as a football team,” Fisch said on Tuesday. “We need to find a way — in every facet — to improve. We have to find a way to make our special teams better, our offense better and our defense better. We spent all of last spring figuring out what type of team we want to be. I think we understand what we want to be now. … I think by bringing in all of our new players, they all fit our system and they give us an opportunity that I believe will help us get good fast.”