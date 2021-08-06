Quarterbacks are just ‘OK’ as Arizona Wildcats open training camp

Plummer, a second-year freshman and the lone scholarship holdover from last year’s QB room, appeared to be the least hesitant of the three. During red-zone 7-on-7 drills — the team worked almost exclusively in the red zone Friday — Plummer connected with tight ends Alex Lines and Bryce Wolma for touchdowns on consecutive plays. Plummer’s approach to the competition: Trust yourself and don’t try to do too much.

“It’s always hard,” Plummer said. “You gotta trust your reads. You gotta go with your gut on every play. You can't get caught up in what’s going on outside of what you can control, so that's all I'm focused on.”

Cruz held the ball a little too long at times as receivers fought to get in open in tight spaces. McCloud, understandably, mistimed some of his throws. He also lost his footing one time while trying to drop back from under center.

“One practice, right? So I don't want to say anything one way or another right now,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said regarding McCloud. “I was impressed overall. It's a lot that we throw at these guys. I thought he came out and made some throws. There are some things that I know he wants back right now, missed a couple of easy ones. But all in all, stepping in the huddle, calling plays, operating and doing all those things, I thought it was pretty good for Day 1.”