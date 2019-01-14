Reserve running back Anthony Mariscal announced Monday that he intends to transfer from Arizona.
Mariscal tweeted that he will receive his degree this spring, enabling him to become a graduate transfer. That means he can play for any other FBS school without having to sit out a year.
Thank you Arizona. #Beardown pic.twitter.com/jyLPtn1Vdh— Anthony Mariscal (@anthonymarisca2) January 14, 2019
“I would like to thank the University of Arizona for an amazing four years,” Mariscal wrote. “After talking to my family, we think it is best for me to receive my degree in the spring from Arizona and grad-transfer to another university for my senior year.”
Mariscal moved from safety to tailback last year after playing sparingly in his first three seasons as a Wildcat. Mariscal carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt junior.
Mariscal knew he would have a difficult time cracking the rotation had he remained in Tucson. Running back arguably is Arizona’s deepest position.
All-American J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 1,434 yards in 2018, is set to return for his redshirt-junior season. His backup, Gary Brightwell, rushed for 525 yards as a true sophomore.
Darrius Smith impressed in limited duty as a freshman, rushing for 98 yards on 23 carries. He appeared in only four games, so he’ll be categorized as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
Arizona has two other scholarship veterans on its roster as of now: Branden Leon and Nathan Tilford. Neither played a significant role last season.
Leon will be a redshirt senior next season and could be a candidate to depart as a grad transfer, a la Mariscal. Tilford, who came to Arizona as a four-star recruit, is hoping to make a strong impression under new running backs coach DeMarco Murray after barely playing under predecessor Clarence McKinney.
Arizona added another tailback via its 2019 recruiting class: Michael Wiley, a three-star prospect from Houston who rushed for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns as a high school senior.
WildcatAuthority.com first reported that Mariscal had put his name in the NCAA’s new transfer portal.