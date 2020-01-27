RB coach DeMarco Murray joins Oklahoma staff after one year with Arizona Wildcats

DeMarco Murray officially joined the Oklahoma coaching staff Monday after spending the previous season at Arizona.

Murray returns to Norman to coach running backs. He is the Sooner’s career leader in all-purpose yards and touchdowns.

"This is very surreal," Murray, 31, said in a news release. “Obviously, I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach (Lincoln) Riley is giving me, and I'm looking forward to being back home.

"Football has always been a passion of mine. I've been fortunate to have had a lot of coaches and friends work with me throughout my career and give me great tools, and I feel like it's only right to give back to young student-athletes.”

One of those coaches is Kevin Sumlin, who, as an OU assistant, recruited Murray to Norman. Sumlin then persuaded Murray to leave the broadcast booth to coach the Wildcats’ running backs last season.