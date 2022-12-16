RB Michael Wiley, Wildcats' leading TD scorer, will return to Arizona in 2023

Arizona’s leading touchdown scorer is coming back for another season.

Tailback Michael Wiley, who has led the Wildcats in TDs each of the past two seasons, announced via Instagram on Friday that he’s returning in 2023.

Wiley rushed for a career- and team-high 771 yards this season while also catching 36 passes for 349 yards. His 1,120 yards from scrimmage rank fifth in the Pac-12 entering bowl season.

Wiley scored a team-high 11 touchdowns (eight rushing, three receiving), giving him 17 over the past two years.

Wiley finished this past season with a career-best 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Arizona State, earning MVP honors in Arizona’s Territorial Cup victory.

Wiley has appeared in 39 games for the Wildcats over four seasons. He has rushed for 1,401 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 95 passes for 844 yards and seven scores.

The return of Wiley, who had considered entering the NFL draft, means Arizona will bring back its leading rusher, receiver and passer. Wideout Jacob Cowing announced earlier this month that he’s returning for a fifth college season. Quarterback Jayden de Laura is set to begin his second year as a Wildcat.