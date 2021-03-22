RB Nathan Tilford, CB Bobby Wolfe among those no longer on Arizona Wildcats roster

Personnel turnover was inevitable when Jedd Fisch took over as Arizona Wildcats coach, and it’s evident on the roster for spring practice.

Seven players who hadn’t previously been reported as transferring or no longer with the program are not on the roster for spring ball, which begins Tuesday afternoon.

The players who no longer are on the team include tailback Nathan Tilford, cornerback Bobby Wolfe and defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa. The others: receiver Tre Adams; linebackers Derrion Clark and Kwabena Watson; and defensive lineman Jalen Cochran.

Tilford came to Arizona as a four-star prospect. He averaged 6.8 yards per rush and scored six touchdowns but never carried more than 37 times in a season. For his career, Tilford rushed for 363 yards on 53 attempts in four years.

Wolfe was a highly regarded three-star prospect who appeared in four games as a freshman in 2019, making six tackles. He did not appear in a game last year and opted out during the season.

Tapusua was a rotation regular in his two seasons at the UA, appearing in 16 of 17 games. He registered 19 tackles, including one sack.