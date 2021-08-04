Ready or not, Arizona quarterbacks brace for ‘epic competition’ during training camp

“There’s going to be some things that are going to come up,” Dougherty said. “That’s what practice is for. That’s what all the time in fall camp is for, to iron out those things and work on the techniques and the simple things, taking the snap from center, calling the play in the huddle, all those things that maybe he hasn’t done as much of throughout his career.

“We’re definitely going to give him an opportunity to see what he can do. There’s only one way to find out, and that’s to get out there. But at the same time, it’s not spring ball. You’re up against a clock. You’re trying to get the team ready to play in that first game.”

UA coach Jedd Fisch said the quarterback snaps would be divided into thirds for the first five practices. At that point, the staff will re-evaluate the situation. That doesn’t give McCloud a ton of time to make up ground.

Cruz and Plummer both said they have come a long way since the start of spring. Both said they could teach the playbook if necessary.

Plummer looked lost early in spring before coming to an important realization.