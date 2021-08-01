 Skip to main content
Receiver Dyelan Miller no longer with Arizona Wildcats; was a 3-star recruit in 2020 class
Dyelan Miller concentrates on the ball while working on his hands during a drill for the University of Arizona spring season, Tucson, Ariz., March 27, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Wide receiver Dyelan Miller has withdrawn from the team is no longer part of the Arizona Wildcats football program.

Miller, who’s from Glendale and prepped at Peoria Centennial, would have been a second-year freshman this season. He was a member of the UA team in 2020 but did not appear in a game.

Miller’s departure is offset by the return of classmate Ma’jon Wright, who transferred to Middle Tennessee State in the offseason before returning to Arizona. However, it’s unclear whether Wright will be immediately eligible. He ranked second on the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (176) as a freshman last year.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

