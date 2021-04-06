Receiver Ma'jon Wright planning to return to Arizona; eligibility for 2021 remains uncertain

If all goes according to plan, wide receiver Ma’jon Wright will be an Arizona Wildcat again this summer.

Wright emerged as Arizona’s most promising freshman last season, catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in five games. But when the UA changed coaches, Wright, like several of his teammates, entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Wright subsequently announced he would return to Arizona. He then changed his mind again and transferred to Middle Tennessee State, where he was enrolled and announced as part of the Raiders’ 2021 signing class. Offensive lineman Jamari Williams – Wright’s teammate at Arizona and Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida – also transferred to MTSU.

Now Wright is planning to return to Arizona after he and his family had a change of heart. It’s unclear whether Wright will be eligible to play this season, but the UA is prepared to take him back even if he has to sit out the 2021 campaign.

Wright will be able to be put on scholarship but won’t cost the Wildcats their final available scholarship for the ’21 signing class.