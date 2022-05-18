Receiver Ma'jon Wright re-enters transfer portal, likely ending second stint at UA

Receiver Ma’jon Wright’s second tour of duty with Arizona appears to be coming to an end.

Wright re-entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, the latest twist in his complicated college career.

Wright came to Tucson from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2020. He impressed as a freshman during the pandemic-shortened season, appearing in all five games and catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Wright then transferred to Middle Tennessee State and enrolled there. He subsequently had a change of heart and returned to Arizona – but was ineligible to play this past season.

Wright spent the campaign working on the scout team. He was a regular part of the Wildcats’ receiver rotation during spring practice but couldn’t crack the starting lineup.

Arizona’s likely starters are returnee Dorian Singer, transfer Jacob Cowing and freshman Tetairoa McMillan. The receiver room also includes second-year player Anthony Simpson and freshmen Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones. Veteran Jamarye Joiner also is expected back after missing spring ball because of a foot injury.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

