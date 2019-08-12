Second-year receiver Thomas Marcus Jr. is no longer on the Arizona Wildcats football roster, a school official confirmed.
Marcus was removed from the roster because of a violation of athletic-department policy. The former three-star recruit from San Diego appeared in three games last season, catching one pass.
Marcus was vying for playing time at a position that’s undergoing a transition period after the departure of four of Arizona’s five leading receivers from last season. However, Marcus didn’t appear to be in the top group during team periods open to media observation in training camp. He also was working primarily in the slot, which might not have been an ideal fit.
Additionally, several of the Wildcats’ young receivers have had impressive offseasons. That includes freshmen Boobie Curry, Jalen Johnson and Jaden Mitchell, although all three have been banged up of late.
WildcatAuthority.com was first to report Marcus’ removal from the roster.
Arizona opens the season Aug. 24 at Hawaii.