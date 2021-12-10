Receivers BJ Casteel, Boobie Curry are latest Arizona Wildcats to enter NCAA transfer portal

Two Arizona receivers have put their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

BJ Casteel and Boobie Curry became the latest Wildcats to enter the portal.

Casteel started 17 games for Arizona, all over the past three seasons. He caught 90 passes for 880 yards and four touchdowns during his UA career.

Casteel had 33 grabs for 326 yards and one score this past season but lost playing time late in the year as Jedd Fisch turned to younger players. Casteel had a career-high seven drops in 2021 after having only one in three previous seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

Although he was a fifth-year player this past season, Casteel will have one more year to play. The 2020 season didn’t count toward anyone’s eligibility because of the pandemic.

Curry notched career highs with 21 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns as a third-year sophomore in 2021. One of Arizona’s most improved players this year, Curry notched a 75% catch rate, and PFF charged him with only one drop in 28 targets.