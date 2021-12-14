Recruiting experts discuss Arizona-bound QB Noah Fifita, other commits — and a player UA is still chasing

What do recruiting analysts think of some of Arizona’s verbal commitments — and possible additions — for the class of 2022?

The Star asked Blair Angulo, who covers the West region for 247Sports.com, and Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals.com, to break down some of the Wildcats’ prospects. Here’s a portion of what they had to say:

Gorney on committed QB Noah Fifita of Servite High School in Anaheim, California: “Fifita is a phenomenal playmaker and a great decision-maker. He’s gonna lead the offense down the field in 10-yard chunks or take the top off and find somebody deep down the field. I love how he plays the game. He’s super-competitive, smart, studies it. The only concern is the height. (Fifita is listed at 5-10.) He has moved up in the rankings because of his ability, but there has to be a ceiling on that. You just wonder about his limitations. ... But he could easily prove me wrong. There’s no doubt (about) his talent.”