Recruiting experts discuss Arizona-bound QB Noah Fifita, other commits — and a player UA is still chasing

What do recruiting analysts think of some of Arizona’s verbal commitments — and possible additions — for the class of 2022?
The Star asked Blair Angulo, who covers the West region for 247Sports.com, and Adam Gorney, the national recruiting director for Rivals.com, to break down some of the Wildcats’ prospects. Here’s a portion of what they had to say:
Gorney on committed QB Noah Fifita of Servite High School in Anaheim, California: “Fifita is a phenomenal playmaker and a great decision-maker. He’s gonna lead the offense down the field in 10-yard chunks or take the top off and find somebody deep down the field. I love how he plays the game. He’s super-competitive, smart, studies it. The only concern is the height. (Fifita is listed at 5-10.) He has moved up in the rankings because of his ability, but there has to be a ceiling on that. You just wonder about his limitations. ... But he could easily prove me wrong. There’s no doubt (about) his talent.”
Angulo on committed DE Russell Davis II of Chandler Hamilton High School: “Russell Davis is very undervalued. His potential is through the roof because of his frame – a 6-4, 225-pound player who could definitely be the next Jalen Harris in that scheme. He’s going to be able to add about 30 pounds or so and maintain that quick twitch and speed. I would not be surprised if we’re talking in three or four years about an All-Pac-12 type of player.”
Gorney on committed TE Keyan Burnett of Servite: “Burnett is one of the best-looking kids in any Pac-12 class. He just needs to produce more. You kind of forget that he’s out there sometimes. It could be because he (Fifita) and T-Mac (receiver Tetairoa McMillan) have such a strong connection. But Burnett is definitely a willing blocker. He can split out, make you miss, break tackles.”
Angulo on committed OT Jacob Reese of Brighton High School in Salt Lake City: “I like Jacob Reece a lot. He was headed to Utah State. I thought he was player with a ton of potential — athleticism, size, frame. I always thought Utah State was going to get a steal, a player who could get drafted. I wouldn’t be surprised if he contributes early. Technique-wise, he’s solid. He’s got a mean streak I really like.”
Gorney on committed LB Jacob Manu of Servite: “Manu is a kid I really like, another undersized kid (listed at 5-11). Having done this over the years, I just stopped caring about linebacker size. He’s not facing 235-pound running backs bowling him over in the SEC. The most important thing is playing in space and playing sideline to sideline. I don’t know if he’s as instinctual or talented (as Scooby Wright), but he’s a guy who can get on the field and get people on the ground.”
Angulo on whether McMillan will flip from Oregon: “I don’t think so. He’s been a lifelong Oregon Ducks fan. He has been set on going there regardless of the coach. I just think he’s too enthralled and enticed by that childhood fandom. I don’t think he was ever going there because of the coach. ... But I’ve been wrong before.”
Gorney on whether McMillan will flip: “He’s always wanted to play at Oregon. (New coach Dan) Lanning has made him a top priority. It’s certainly tempting, but at this point I’d be a little surprised if it happened. If it does, it would be absolutely huge. He’s maybe the best receiver in the country. That would be a complete game-changer.”
