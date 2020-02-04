Recruiting rankings remain down, but Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin is bullish on upsizing of Wildcats’ defense

Heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats have not gained significant ground on the recruiting front. Both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com rank the UA’s 2020 class, as currently constituted, as the worst in the Pac-12.

Kevin Sumlin is aware of this. But the third-year coach remains confident in his and his staff’s ability to evaluate and develop players, even if the rankings and on-field results haven’t reflected that yet.

“The guys that we’ve evaluated, we’re happy about,” Sumlin told the Star on Tuesday. “The way you get better, it’s about recruiting and player development. I think that we’ve shown in different places that the player-development pieces is as important as the recruiting piece.”

To that end, Sumlin overhauled Arizona’s defensive staff, bringing in veteran coaches in the hope that they will be able to get more out of talented defenders who have yet to play up to their potential. That side of the ball also has been the primary focus in recruiting since the early signing period in December, when the UA added 12 players — but only three on defense.