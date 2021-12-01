Recruiting skills, infectious energy helped Johnny Nansen land Arizona defensive coordinator job

Another DC for the UA

Johnny Nansen becomes Arizona's seventh defensive coordinator in the last 11 seasons. Here's a look at the men who have occupied that role:

Tim Kish

Years as DC: 2011

How he got here: Kish was part of Mike Stoops' staff from 2004-11, rising from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator to, in 2011, defensive coordinator.

What went down: Stoops was fired midseason and Kish was elevated to interim head coach. He went 3-3 with a win over rival ASU.

And then … Arizona hired Rich Rodriguez days after the ASU game. Kish followed Stoops to Oklahoma, where he served as the Sooners' linebackers coach for seven seasons before retiring.

Jeff Casteel

Years as DC: 2012-15

How he got here: Casteel coached alongside Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia from 2001-07, then rejoined RichRod in Tucson when he was named Arizona’s head coach following the 2011 season.

What went down: The Wildcats finished 104th in total defense in 2012. The UA rose to 62nd a year later, then cratered — finishing 103rd in 2014 and 114th in 2015. Casteel was fired following a 2015 season in which Arizona finished 107th nationally in points allowed.

And then … Casteel spent 2017-19 as Nevada’s defensive coordinator, making an appearance in the Arizona Bowl along the way. In 2020, he returned to West Virginia as a defensive analyst.

Marcel Yates

Years as DC: 2016-19

How he got here: Rich Rodriguez made a splash when he landed Yates, the architect of a Boise State defense that finished the 2015 season among the nation’s best. Yates, who had also coached at Montana State and Texas A&M before coming to Arizona, was seen as a promising young football mind and an ace recruiter.

What went down: The popular Yates survived a head coaching change, staying on as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator when Kevin Sumlin — his former boss at Texas A&M — replaced Rodriguez in 2018. Sumlin fired Yates midway through the 2019 season with Arizona ranked 11th in total defense and 12th in points allowed.

And then … Yates moved on to Cal, spending the 2020 season on coach Justin Wilcox’s staff, before being named Oregon’s secondary coach and passing game coordinator in February.

Chuck Cecil

Year as DC: 2019 (interim)

How he got here: One of the most accomplished players in UA football history, Cecil returned to Tucson in 2017 following nearly three decades in the NFL as a player, position coach and defensive coordinator. He was a senior defensive analyst when, in 2019, he was tabbed to replace Yates with four games left in the season.

What went down: The Wildcats lost to Oregon State, Oregon, Utah and ASU to finish the year. They finished 118th nationally in team defense.

And then … Cecil returned to the analyst’s role for 2020, then was named Arizona’s safeties coach when Jedd Fisch replaced Sumlin last December.

Paul Rhoads

Year as DC: 2020

How he got here: Sumlin hired Rhoads off the UCLA staff, where he had spent two seasons as the defensive backs coach. Rhoads had coordinator experience at Pitt, Auburn and Arkansas, and had been the head coach at Iowa State from 2009-15.

What went down: The Wildcats went winless during a COVID-19 shortened season, allowing 6.7 yards per play and 473 yards per game behind a unit that lost multiple players to injuries and transfers. Arizona gave up 70 points to rival Arizona State in its regular-season finale, and Sumlin — and Rhodes, and everybody else except for Cecil — were fired.

And then … Arizona paid Rhoads an $800,000 buyout. He is spending the 2021 season as an analyst at Ohio State.

Don Brown

Year as DC: 2021

How he got here: "Dr. Blitz" joined Fisch's staff in January after being fired by Michigan.

What went down: The Wildcats indeed blitzed and pressured more, and finished the regular season ranked sixth in the Pac-12 — and 58th nationally — in total defense. Takeaways continued to be a problem, however: The Wildcats finished dead last nationally with a turnover margin of -1.42 per game.

And then … Brown was named UMass' head coach last week, returning to his native East Coast and a college where he formerly coached.

— Ryan Finley