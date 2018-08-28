Did you know?

Carrie Cecil is a sports industry insider who handles crisis and reputation management for collegiate and professional sports head coaches, athletic directors, athletes, league commissioners, general managers and more. She has authored books, penned news and editorial columns including “Notes From Lot S” for The Tennessean as well as contributing to television shows for ABC and Lifetime Television.

She and her husband Chuck, a former UA and NFL standout who is now the UA's senior defensive analyst, live in Tucson with their daughter.