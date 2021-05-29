Reopening of campus gives UA fresh opportunity to make critical first impression on recruits

Fisch’s director of player personnel, Matt Doherty, has worked in college front offices since 2011 at Miami, Michigan and North Carolina State. He has been involved in countless recruiting visits. He deemed Arizona’s plan — 30-plus official visitors, plus the campers who are technically unofficial — the most ambitious one he’s ever been associated with.

“It’s certainly the most I've ever seen in June,” Doherty said. “But clearly the circumstances are fairly extraordinary. Nobody's been on a college campus for going on 16 months at this point. It's just something we need to do.”

Doherty and Ryan Partridge, Arizona’s coordinator of high school recruiting, are in charge of the official visits. Stanley and McCormack are their boots on the ground. But this isn’t just a four-person operation. It’s all Wildcats on deck.

“I've got plenty of help,” Doherty said. “But the thing that I keep telling everybody here — and that goes for our coaching staff, our guys, everybody in the building — nobody is exempt when it's official-visit time. Nobody is exempt from contributing. The program's success is your success. So if you want to put this on your résumé that we signed a great class, now's the time to pull your weight. Nobody can hide from this.”