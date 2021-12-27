Report: Arizona Bowl in jeopardy because of COVID issues; officials planning for game to be played

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl could be in jeopardy because of COVID-19.
Boise State, one of the two teams scheduled to play in Friday’s game at Arizona Stadium, is working to determine if it has enough players to participate, Sports Illustrated reported Monday.
Boise media reported that the Broncos have some positive cases but that no decision had been made about the Arizona Bowl as of late Monday morning. Boise State is slated to fly to Tucson on Tuesday. The Broncos began testing procedures Sunday, and those are continuing today.
BSU’s opponent, Central Michigan, arrived in Tucson on Sunday. Multiple media outlets have reported that if Boise State can’t play this week, CMU would be considered as a replacement for the Sun Bowl, which lost Miami because of COVID protocols. Washington State is in El Paso seeking an opponent for the Sun Bowl, which is also scheduled for Friday.
El Paso is about a four-hour drive from Tucson, making the Chippewas a logical replacement. But several contracts would have to be reworked in short order for that change to be made.
Arizona Bowl officials are proceeding as if the game will be played.
“We are moving forward to prepare for Boise State and Central Michigan at noon on Friday,” Arizona Bowl spokesman Eric Rhodes said. “We will continue to prepare for that until we hear anything different from our conference partners and their institutions.”
The Arizona Bowl is in its seventh season and its first with Barstool Sports as its sponsor.
Three bowl games have been canceled because of COVID issues, and the Gator Bowl had to scramble to find a replacement for Texas A&M.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev