Report: Arizona Bowl in jeopardy because of COVID issues; officials planning for game to be played

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl could be in jeopardy because of COVID-19.

Boise State, one of the two teams scheduled to play in Friday’s game at Arizona Stadium, is working to determine if it has enough players to participate, Sports Illustrated reported Monday.

Boise media reported that the Broncos have some positive cases but that no decision had been made about the Arizona Bowl as of late Monday morning. Boise State is slated to fly to Tucson on Tuesday. The Broncos began testing procedures Sunday, and those are continuing today.

BSU’s opponent, Central Michigan, arrived in Tucson on Sunday. Multiple media outlets have reported that if Boise State can’t play this week, CMU would be considered as a replacement for the Sun Bowl, which lost Miami because of COVID protocols. Washington State is in El Paso seeking an opponent for the Sun Bowl, which is also scheduled for Friday.