Report: Ex-Wildcat Will Parks agrees to 1-year deal with Eagles, returns home to Philly

Will Parks is coming home.
The safety and former Arizona Wildcat reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with his hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, per team reporter Chris McPherson.
NBC Philadelphia's John Clark reported Parks had better salary offers from the Vikings and Lions but chose to join the Eagles.
The Philadelphia native will join the Eagles after four years with Denver. The 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Parks appeared in 62 games for the Broncos, including 15 starts, and recorded 149 tackles and four interceptions as a safety-nickelback hybrid.
Parks joins an Eagles defense that bolstered its secondary over the last week. After releasing Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and re-signed safety Rodney McLeod.
Parks has stayed close to the Philadelphia community despite being removed for eight years. The Germantown High School product is a two-time recipient of the Broncos Community Ambassador Award. In August of 2018, Parks' great-uncle, Barry Parks, was murdered while waiting for abus. Parks was impacted by gun violence in growing up in North Philadelphia his entire life.
Parks partnered with Philadelphia CeaseFire and NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign to spread awareness about gun violence.
In four seasons (2012-15) at Arizona, Parks ranked up 197 tackles, four interceptions and one sack. He forced two fumbles and recovered one.
