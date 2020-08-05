You are the owner of this article.
Report: Pac-12 plans to offer nearly $1 billion in loans if coronavirus cancels football season
Report: Pac-12 plans to offer nearly $1 billion in loans if coronavirus cancels football season

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

 Ralph Freso

The Pac-12 plans to offer loans to each of its member schools' athletic departments if the 2020 college football season is canceled because of COVID-19, according to internal documents obtained by Mercury News' Jon Wilner

The loans would provide up to $83 million per school at an interest rate of 3.75% paid over 10 years, according to Wilner. If each school accepted the loan at the maximum allowable amount, the Pac-12's loan program would reach $996 million.

However, Wilner reported that not every school is likely to take the loan, and that some could request less than the maximum amount.

This loan program would not only cover lost revenue — football is responsible for at least $50 million per year in television and ticket money, Wilner reported —  but it would prevent athletic departments from layoffs and furloughs. The loans would take some pressure off individual universities to bail out their athletic departments, especially since the schools are bracing for financial hits of their own.

The Pac-12's $1.2 billion media rights contracts with ESPN and Fox, which run through the 2020-24 season, could serve as collateral for the loan program, Wilner reported. Even with a canceled 2020 season, the league would bring in $917 million in television revenue for the 2022-24 fiscal years. That figure alone would be nearly enough to cover the loans.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

