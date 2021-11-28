Reports: USC to name Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley as new football coach

After being connected to several top candidates for jobs in this hiring cycle, USC athletic director Mike Bohn managed to land an even bigger name than all but his most starry-eyed fans imagined.

Riley was the anointed successor at Oklahoma for Bob Stoops when the veteran coach retired in 2017, and the Sooners have owned the Big 12 ever since. Riley produced two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — and some of the most prolific offenses in college football history.

Riley also has recruited well in California, and the Sooners currently have several commitments from elite local talents over the next two recruiting classes.

Riley led the Sooners to yet another 10-win season this year, but Oklahoma's string of Big 12 titles was snapped when the Sooners (10-2) narrowly lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday night. With the Sooners out of contention for the College Football Playoff, USC dived in to make a splash.

Rumors connecting Riley to the opening at LSU had been persistent for several weeks, but he shot them down after the Oklahoma State game.

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU,” he said. “Next question.”

He said nothing about USC.