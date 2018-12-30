Former Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez is a strong candidate to become the next offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.
Rodriguez’s interview went well, and reports surfaced Sunday night that he would accept the position if offered. Nothing was final or official as of Sunday night.
Ole Miss would be Rodriguez's first coaching stint in the SEC, after stops as head coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He previously served as an offensive coordinator for Tulane (1997-98) and Clemson (1999-2000).
The UA fired Rodriguez on Jan. 2, 2018, amid allegations that he ran a hostile workplace and sexually harassed a former employee. Rodriguez's former administrative assistant filed a $7.5 million notice of claim with the state Attorney General's Office against Rodriguez, and an additional $8.5 million claim against the UA.
The former assistant never filed a lawsuit. Rodriguez called the allegations "fictitious," and claimed his former assistant tried to extort him.
If Rodriguez were to accept the Ole Miss job, he would join Matt Luke who is coming off his first season in Oxford. Rodriguez would replace Phil Longo who accepted the head coaching position at North Carolina. The Rebels also brought in former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre to be their defensive coordinator as well.
The Star is working diligently to confirm Rodriguez heading to Ole Miss. Check back for updates.