RichRod will coach Louisiana-Monroe while Terry Bowden cares for ailing father
RichRod will coach Louisiana-Monroe while Terry Bowden cares for ailing father

  • Updated

Rich Rodriguez

 Courtesy of ULM athletics

Rich Rodriguez is a head coach again.

The former Arizona Wildcats boss will run Lousiana-Monroe’s team while Terry Bowden, the Warhawks’ coach, cares for his ailing father, the program announced Friday.

Rodriguez is in his first season as ULM's associate head coach and offensive coordinator. His son Rhett, a Catalina Foothills High School graduate and former UA backup, is the Warhawks' presumptive starter at quarterback.

Rich Rodriguez told reporters on Friday that he was “kinda prepared for” the news, noting that Terry Bowden “had a … plan in place” heading into Friday’s first practice of training camp. Bowden's father Bobby, a Florida State coaching legend, was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this summer.

Rich Rodriguez told reporters today that he had a sense of urgency to install his offense, given that the opener is less than a month away. In six seasons (2011-17) with the Wildcats, Rodriguez went 43-35. He was fired following the 2017 season.

“I thought the intensity and energy was good, which is what you’d expect the first practice back,” he said.

