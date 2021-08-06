RichRod will coach Louisiana-Monroe while Terry Bowden cares for ailing father

Rich Rodriguez is a head coach again.

The former Arizona Wildcats boss will run Lousiana-Monroe’s team while Terry Bowden, the Warhawks’ coach, cares for his ailing father, the program announced Friday.

Rodriguez is in his first season as ULM's associate head coach and offensive coordinator. His son Rhett, a Catalina Foothills High School graduate and former UA backup, is the Warhawks' presumptive starter at quarterback.

ULM associate head coach Rich Rodriguez addresses the team after Friday’s first preseason practice. Head coach Terry Bowden traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday to spend time with his parents. His father Bobby was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition earlier this summer pic.twitter.com/3FOydcYqFh — ULM Football (@ULM_FB) August 6, 2021

Rich Rodriguez told reporters on Friday that he was “kinda prepared for” the news, noting that Terry Bowden “had a … plan in place” heading into Friday’s first practice of training camp. Bowden's father Bobby, a Florida State coaching legend, was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this summer.