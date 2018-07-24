Two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski took a leap outside of his comfort zone and got his feet wet for the Discovery Channel's Shark Week.
The New England Patriots tight end and former Arizona Wildcats standout appeared on an episode of "Monster Tag" on Monday night as part of the channel's annual week-long block of sharks, sharks, and now ... Gronk.
The episode of "Monster Tag" focused on the worldwide decrease in shark populations. Gronkowski joined shark scientists on a dive into shark-infested waters off the Bahamas without the comfort of a cage.
"I'm feeling great that I made it out and just that rush," Gronkowski said. "That adrenaline rush was just amazing. Unreal. My heart sometimes when I saw three of the sharks coming at one time was — they swam right over my head. One time I looked up and the shark was right there. Those things are bad boys."
You can watch some of Monday's episode below.
Gronkowski wasn't the only sports figure slated to come face-to-face with a shark this week.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olympic U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn both took a dive of their own for "Monster Tag." Shark Week aired a Shaquille O'Neal special called "Shaq Does Shark Week" on Sunday, while UFC star Ronda Rousey appeared on the special "Ronda Rousey Uncaged." Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be on "Shark Tank Meets Shark Week" on Wednesday.
Some of our favorite Gronk moments from Monday night:
