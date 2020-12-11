Rock bottom: Arizona Wildcats trail ASU 42-7 at halftime of Territorial Cup

The Arizona Wildcats have hit rock bottom.
Plagued by turnovers and other mistakes, Arizona trails rival Arizona State 42-7 at halftime of their game Friday night at Arizona Stadium.
Barring a miraculous comeback, the Wildcats will suffer their school-record 12th consecutive defeat and their fourth Territorial Cup loss in a row.
Kevin Sumlin is on the verge of falling to 0-3 against ASU, and it’s becoming harder to envision a scenario where he keeps his job beyond this season.
Quarterback Grant Gunnell returned to the lineup after missing the past two-plus games because of a shoulder injury. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards with one interception before being lifted for freshman Will Plummer in the second quarter.
The Sun Devils’ 42 points are believed to be the most they have scored in the first half of a Territorial Cup game. The most points Arizona has allowed in any half of any game was 52 against USC in the second half of their game in 1923. The 2008 Wildcats yielded 45 first-half points to Oregon.
Arizona turned the ball over four times and got stopped on fourth down three times.
It would have been difficult to conceive of a worse start for the Wildcats. Less than a minute into the game, they were down 14-0.
ASU’s D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Taylor fielded Lucas Havrisik’s kick about 6 yards into the end zone. Taylor met little resistance while racing up the right sideline.
Knowing Havrisik’s penchant for touchbacks, the Sun Devils positioned both of their returners near the back line. A short, high kick likely would have negated a long return.
The Wildcats committed a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, pushing the ball back to their 8-yard line. Two plays later, tailback Gary Brightwell couldn’t handle a pitch from Gunnell. ASU recovered at the 4. Chip Trayanum barged in from there to make it 14-0 just 56 seconds into the contest.
After a much-needed first down, Arizona turned the ball over again – this time on a Gunnell interception. The defense held, however, forcing a field-goal attempt. Cristian Zendejas’ 40-yarder missed wide left.
It kept getting worse. Michael Wiley got stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run from the UA 41, giving the ball back to ASU. Six plays later, quarterback Jayden Daniels scored on a 20-yard keeper to make it 21-0.
Arizona drove deep into ASU territory early in the second quarter. But on first-and-goal from the 2, Brightwell fumbled again. ASU recovered. The turnover dropped the Wildcats’ 2020 red-zone touchdown rate to 33.3%. They entered this week ranked next to last in the country at 36.4%.
Two plays later, Rachaad White raced 93 yards for a touchdown to bump the Sun Devils’ lead to 28-0.
After yet another turnover – this time a sack/fumble – ASU scored again. Daniels connected with Ricky Pearsall for 31 yards to make it 35-0 less than five minutes into the second period.
