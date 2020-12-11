Rock bottom: Arizona Wildcats trail ASU 42-7 at halftime of Territorial Cup

The Arizona Wildcats have hit rock bottom.

Plagued by turnovers and other mistakes, Arizona trails rival Arizona State 42-7 at halftime of their game Friday night at Arizona Stadium.

Barring a miraculous comeback, the Wildcats will suffer their school-record 12th consecutive defeat and their fourth Territorial Cup loss in a row.

Kevin Sumlin is on the verge of falling to 0-3 against ASU, and it’s becoming harder to envision a scenario where he keeps his job beyond this season.

Quarterback Grant Gunnell returned to the lineup after missing the past two-plus games because of a shoulder injury. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards with one interception before being lifted for freshman Will Plummer in the second quarter.

The Sun Devils’ 42 points are believed to be the most they have scored in the first half of a Territorial Cup game. The most points Arizona has allowed in any half of any game was 52 against USC in the second half of their game in 1923. The 2008 Wildcats yielded 45 first-half points to Oregon.

Arizona turned the ball over four times and got stopped on fourth down three times.