Rock bottom in Boulder: Wildcats shut out, suffer 18th straight defeat

UA coach Jedd Fisch pulled Cruz at that point and inserted Will Plummer, who relieved Cruz at a similar juncture against San Diego State at Week 2. Plummer started the following week against NAU but was pulled after throwing a second interception. McCloud then took over and performed the best of the three by far. But he was lost for the season in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against UCLA.

The pick-six was part of a horrific sequence late in the third quarter. It began with Colorado’s Trevor Woods blocking a Kyle Ostendorp punt, scooping up the ball and taking it 36 yards for a touchdown. It was the second blocked-punt TD allowed by the Wildcats this season. Arizona nearly had a punt blocked against UCLA last week.

Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford got beat on the 62-yard TD pass from Brendon Lewis to Brenden Rice. It was one of few major miscues by the UA defense, which played well enough to win – if the offense had provided any support whatsoever.

Colorado (2-4, 1-2) entered the game averaging a league-low 13.8 points per game. Lewis was averaging just 95 yards passing. He finished with 248. But the Buffs offense scored only two touchdowns — the second after the game had been decided.