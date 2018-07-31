Arizona updated its football roster Monday, providing our first opportunity to see which Wildcats’ bodies have changed the most during the offseason – before actually seeing any of them on the field.
What follows is list of this offseason’s biggest gainers and losers – the players who’ve added or lost the most weight. Only players who gained or lost at least 5 pounds are included. The “before” weights are from the roster for the Foster Farms Bowl.
Biggest weight gains/losses
- STUD Lee Anderson III – Before: 235 | After: 243 | Difference: +8
- DT Dereck Boles – Before: 296 | After: 306 | Diff: +10
- RB Gary Brightwell – Before: 196 | After: 206 | Diff: +10
- DE JB Brown – Before: 244 | After: 263 | Diff: +19
- DT Kurtis Brown – Before: 285 | After: 291 | Diff: +6
- WR Shun Brown – Before: 177 | After: 188 | Diff: +11
- CB Lorenzo Burns – Before: 173 | After: 181 | Diff: +8
- OL Edgar Burrola – Before: 293 | After: 287 | Diff: -6
- OL Bryson Cain – Before: 291 | After: 306 | Diff: +15
- DE Jalen Cochran – Before: 249 | After: 263 | Diff: +14
- LB Jacob Colacion – Before: 218 | After: 226 | Diff: +8
- DT Finton Connolly – Before: 275 | After: 301 | Diff: +26
- S Tristan Cooper – Before: 188 | After: 194 | Diff: +6
- WR Drew Dixon – Before: 203 | After: 210 | Diff: +7
- C Nathan Eldridge – Before: 297 | After: 292 | Diff: -5
- OL Michael Eletise – Before: 315 | After: 323 | Diff: -5
- LB Tony Fields II – Before: 225 | After: 230 | Diff: +5
- OT Layth Friekh – Before: 302 | After: 297 | Diff: -5
- STUD Jalen Harris – Before: 212 | After: 230 | Diff: +18
- K Lucas Havrisik – Before: 173 | After: 184 | Diff: +11
- CB Azizi Hearn – Before: 187 | After: 193 | Diff: +6
- CB Malcolm Holland – Before: 182 | After: 189 | Diff: +7
- DE My-King Johnson – Before: 220 | After: 227 | Diff: +7
- OL Alex Kosinski – Before: 299 | After: 292 | Diff: -7
- QB K’Hari Lane – Before: 245 | After: 222 | Diff: -23
- RB Branden Leon – Before: 201 | After: 213 | Diff: +12
- OL Tshiyombu Lukusa – Before: 330 | After: 308 | Diff: -22
- RB Anthony Mariscal – Before: 197 | After: 212 | Diff: +15
- CB Antonio Parks – Before: 188 | After: 204 | Diff: +16
- WR Cedric Peterson – Before: 188 | After: 193 | Diff: +5
- WR Shawn Poindexter – Before: 212 | After: 218 | Diff: +6
- QB Rhett Rodriguez – Before: 186 | After: 201 | Diff: +15
- LB Colin Schooler – Before: 226 | After: 236 | Diff: +10
- DT Sione Taufahema – Before: 330 | After: 339 | Diff: +9
- CB Jace Whittaker – Before: 182 | After: 189 | Diff: +7
- TE Bryce Wolma – Before: 239 | After: 252 | Diff: +13
Notable: Of the six players listed who lost weight, five are offensive linemen. … Only one player lost more weight than OL Tshiyombu Lukusa – QB K’Hari Lane. … DT Finton Connolly packed on the most weight, adding 26 pounds. … Other big gainers: second-year pass rushers JB Brown (19 pounds) and Jalen Harris (18).
And now for the updated measurables for the most notable UA newcomers, including transfers. Below you can find their uniform numbers, heights and weights.
Notable newcomers
- 5 S Christian Young 6-1, 209
- 9 S Dayven Coleman 6-2, 216
- 10 QB Jamarye Joiner 6-1, 210
- 12 QB Kevin Doyle 6-3, 210
- 15 CB McKenzie Barnes 6-1, 178
- 20 RB Darrius Smith 5-9, 175
- 42 P Dylan Klumph 6-3, 229
- 45 LB Issaiah Johnson 6-1, 235
- 52 DT PJ Johnson 6-4, 335
- 58 DT Nahe Sulunga 6-2, 270
- 60 DT Mykee Irving 6-3, 337
- 63 OL Steven Bailey 6-3, 318
- 66 Ol Robert Congel 6-3, 315
- 67 OL David Watson 6-5, 307
- 78 OL Donovan Laie 6-4, 318
- 80 TE Jake Peters 6-4, 222
- 82 TE Zach Williams 6-3, 224
- 83 WR Tre Adams 6-3, 190
- 84 WR Thomas Marcus 6-2, 203
- 87 WR Joshua Szott 6-2, 189
Notable: OL Steven Bailey, a transfer from Glendale Community College, was listed at 290 pounds on signing day (Feb. 7). He’s now listed at 318. … DT Mykee Irving was listed at 320 pounds; he’s now 337. … LB Issaiah Johnson was listed at 210; he’s now 235. … DT PJ Johnson was listed at 315; he’s now 335. … Nahe Sulunga was listed as a 6-3, 255-pound DE; he’s now a 6-2, 270-pound DT. … OL David Watson was listed at 290; he’s now 307. … OL Donovan Laie was listed at 290; he’s now 318. … TE Jake Peters was listed at 240; he’s now 222. … WR Thomas Marcus was listed at 180; he’s now 203.