Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.

* With Turner out and Taylor moving up, DJ Warnell Jr. worked with the second unit. Warnell, a transfer from UCLA, has been one of Arizona’s top special-teams players. He has yet to play a snap on defense.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford is not dressed. He has a brace on his right knee. Rutherford has been splitting time with Treydan Stukes.

* UA tight end Alex Lines was not spotted during warmups. Lines has started each of Arizona’s first four games. He has one reception for 8 yards.

* Lines’ absence should mean a bigger role for freshman Keyan Burnett, who has played sparingly thus far. Transfer Tanner McLachlan has emerged as the Wildcats’ biggest threat at tight end (15 catches, 199 yards).

* The following Buffaloes did not make the trip to Tucson: tailback Alex Fontenot, tight end Brady Russell, receiver Chase Sowell, linebacker Guy Thomas, safety Isaiah Lewis and punter Ashton Logan.

* Arizona is wearing blue shirts, blue pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 0-1 in that uniform combo (Mississippi State). Colorado is wearing white shirts, white pants and gold helmets.