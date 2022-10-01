 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado

Arizona long snapper Kameron Hawkins (39) gets loosened up along the sidelines as the Wildcats start getting ready to face Colorado in a Pac 12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 1, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.

* With Turner out and Taylor moving up, DJ Warnell Jr. worked with the second unit. Warnell, a transfer from UCLA, has been one of Arizona’s top special-teams players. He has yet to play a snap on defense.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford is not dressed. He has a brace on his right knee. Rutherford has been splitting time with Treydan Stukes.

People are also reading…

* UA tight end Alex Lines was not spotted during warmups. Lines has started each of Arizona’s first four games. He has one reception for 8 yards.

* Lines’ absence should mean a bigger role for freshman Keyan Burnett, who has played sparingly thus far. Transfer Tanner McLachlan has emerged as the Wildcats’ biggest threat at tight end (15 catches, 199 yards).

* The following Buffaloes did not make the trip to Tucson: tailback Alex Fontenot, tight end Brady Russell, receiver Chase Sowell, linebacker Guy Thomas, safety Isaiah Lewis and punter Ashton Logan.

* Arizona is wearing blue shirts, blue pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 0-1 in that uniform combo (Mississippi State). Colorado is wearing white shirts, white pants and gold helmets.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, receiver Jacob Cowing discuss historic offensive performance vs. Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News