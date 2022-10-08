 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safety Jaxen Turner back, DT Tiaoalii Savea out as Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon

Arizona wide receiver AJ Jones (16) jumps up for a throw under cloudy skies over the east side stands at Arizona Stadium as the Wildcats get ready for kick-off against Oregon, Tucson, Ariz., October 8, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 Oregon on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Safety Jaxen Turner is back after missing the Colorado game and the second half of the Cal game because of a shoulder injury. He worked with the ones and is expected to start.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who suffered a lower-body injury last week, is not dressed. It appears that freshman Jacob Kongaika will take Savea’s spot in the rotation.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford remains out. He missed the Colorado game and was spotted on the sideline with a knee brace. Freshmen Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock will serve as the second-team cornerbacks.

* Notable absences for Oregon include running back Bryon Cardwell and safety Bryan Addison.

* Arizona is wearing blue shirts, blue pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 1-1 in that uniform combo. Colorado is wearing its white “eggshell” uniforms with black helmets.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

