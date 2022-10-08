Safety Jaxen Turner back, DT Tiaoalii Savea out as Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 Oregon on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

* Safety Jaxen Turner is back after missing the Colorado game and the second half of the Cal game because of a shoulder injury. He worked with the ones and is expected to start.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who suffered a lower-body injury last week, is not dressed. It appears that freshman Jacob Kongaika will take Savea’s spot in the rotation.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford remains out. He missed the Colorado game and was spotted on the sideline with a knee brace. Freshmen Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock will serve as the second-team cornerbacks.

* Notable absences for Oregon include running back Bryon Cardwell and safety Bryan Addison.

* Arizona is wearing blue shirts, blue pants and white helmets. The Wildcats are 1-1 in that uniform combo. Colorado is wearing its white “eggshell” uniforms with black helmets.