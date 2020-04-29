Safety plan: Examining Arizona’s shortage in the secondary – and how the Wildcats might go about fixing it

Usually, it’s injuries that plunder specific positions for the Arizona Wildcats.

In 2015, Arizona just about ran out of inside linebackers. In ’16, the Wildcats had to move a wide receiver, Samajie Grant, to running back for the final five games. In ’18, cornerback was the position hit the hardest. Last year, Arizona had to shuffle its offensive line weekly over the second half of the season — and even lost two linemen on the same play.

This offseason, the UA has lost four safeties to the NCAA transfer portal and hasn’t added any in its 2020 signing class — or at least any whose primary position is safety (more on that in a bit).

The departures of Scottie Young Jr., Troy Young, Xavier Bell and Chacho Ulloa leave safety as Arizona’s thinnest position. The number of scholarship players is the same at inside linebacker, but that position boasts seniors Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler, three-year starters who never have missed a game.