Does Arizona have a real chance to land five-star Salpointe Catholic defensive end Elijah Rushing?

Well, the odds increased a little Tuesday when Rushing announced four official visits for June — with the UA being one of them.

On3.com reported that Rushing will visit Oregon, Notre Dame, Arizona and Tennessee over consecutive weekends.

Of course, Rushing was a regular presence on the sidelines during the Wildcats' recent spring practices. Aside from the proximity of the UA campus, Rushing's older brother, defensive back Cruz Rushing, is a member of the Wildcats football team after transferring from Florida.

Elijah Rushing is On3's No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2024. The 247Sports.com Composite has Rushing as the No. 23 overall player and No. 3 edge rusher in the class.

In other recruiting-related news, Colorado receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who just entered the transfer portal, reported an offer from Arizona.

Lemonious-Craig was one of the standouts in the Buffaloes' spring game Saturday but joined a multitude of players departing Deion Sanders' program as "Coach Prime" looks to overhaul the CU roster.