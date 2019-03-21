Salpointe Catholic star defensive back Lathan Ransom cut his recruiting list down to 14 schools Thursday afternoon. The four-star safety announced the final schools via Twitter at 3 p.m.
Dreamed of times like this #Dream14🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sa6hQ8wHlV— Lathan Ransom (@L8thanRansom) March 21, 2019
In no particular order, Ransom's list of schools include Alabama, Auburn, Arizona, Cal, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Texas and Washington.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ransom is listed as the fourth-best safety nationally on 247sports.com's ranking system. He's also in ESPN's Top 300 prospects for the 2020 class.
Recently, Ransom flew out to Los Angeles earlier this month to visit UCLA, and visited Ohio State and Notre Dame in February.
Ransom finished up his junior campaign as the Class 4A Kino Region Player of the Year and helped lead Salpointe Catholic to a spot in the state championship. He finished the 2018 season with 82 tackles and six interceptions and will play in January's All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Here are highlights from Ransom's junior season: