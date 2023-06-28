Notable Lancers Arizona whiffed on include Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (Texas); safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State); offensive linemen Matteo Mele (Washington), Bruno Fina (UCLA) and Jonah Miller (Oregon; plus one-time Lancer and former Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean (Oklahoma State). Arizona also halted recruiting former UA commit Treyson Bourguet, who’s now the starting quarterback at Western Michigan.

In 2024, Arizona could have commitments from Salpointe Catholic's Rushing, Wilhite and three-star offensive lineman Luis Cordova.

“We’ve got some kids that recognize that playing at home is a special thing, too,” Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers said. “There’s nothing wrong with playing for the hometown crowd.”

Rushing told ESPN Tucson in April that he's "looking for a place that just fits who I am."

“The people in there are people I can gravitate towards," he said. "I have a relationship with the coaches ... and just the overall vibe of the campus, like it’s a home environment; somewhere I could see myself.”